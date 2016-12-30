Man shot dead while sitting in car named

A 33-year-old man who was shot in the head while sitting in a stationary car has been named.

Carl Campbell, who had a two-year-old son, was pronounced dead at the scene in West Bromwich High Street at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The father-of-one, from Low Hill, Wolverhampton, was described by his family as a " much-loved son, devoted father and beloved brother who was always there for his family and friends especially his beautiful baby boy and his younger brothers".

In the statement released on Friday, the family also urged people not to judge Mr Campbell for his 2009 conviction for causing death by dangerous driving.

They said: "Carl was a young man at the time who had a full driving licence, tax and insurance. He just panicked and left the scene.

"When he came to his family he was advised to report to the police station, which he did immediately.

"As we know he received six years in prison and an eight-year driving ban which he served his time for. He was very sorry for what had happened."

They added: "He was not a killer, it was an accident and he panicked so please don't judge him on that incident alone."

Two men appeared in court charged with Mr Campbell's murder on Thursday.

Mohammed Humza, 19, and 24-year-old Vikesh Chauhan, from the West Bromwich area, were charged with murder on Wednesday night, West Midlands Police said.

The pair appeared at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody. They will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 26, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.