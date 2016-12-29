facebook icon twitter icon
Two men found dead at block of flats in St Austell

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of the bodies of two men at a block of flats.

Police were called to the three-storey building in Tregonissey Road, St Austell, Cornwall, shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the deaths were currently being treated as "unexplained".

The force said one man, a 31-year-old from St Austell, has been identified and his next of kin have been informed.

The second man, thought to be in his 20s, has yet to be formally identified and his next of kin yet to be informed.

Detective Inspector Marie Ward said: "This investigation is at a very early stage and enquiries continue to establish the circumstances around the deaths."

Forensic examinations are being carried out at the property and the scene remains cordoned off.