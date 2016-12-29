facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas

Missing dog reunited with owner after 50-mile adventure

A dog which was missing for six weeks has been reunited with its owner after wandering 50 miles away from home.

Border collie Casey was missing for six weeks (Newark and Sherwood District Council/PA)
Border collie Casey was missing for six weeks (Newark and Sherwood District Council/PA)

Border collie Casey disappeared from Spilsby in Lincolnshire, where he was being cared for by a friend of the owner while they moved home.

His owners made attempts to track him down via Facebook, and the dog was eventually rescued by wardens at a Waitrose car park in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Alan Batty, manager of the dog warden service at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said the service was able to reunite dog with its owner thanks to its microchip.

He said: "It wasn't until we checked him for a microchip and contacted his owner that we realised how lucky the dog was, as he was registered to an address in Skegness.

"We do not know how he ended up in Newark, but we had one relieved and emotional owner who couldn't wait to collect him from us.

"It was a very emotional reunion for dog and owners when they went into his kennel."