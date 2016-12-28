Two boys killed as car being followed by police crashes

Two teenagers have died after a car they were in crashed while it was being followed by police .

The boys, both 17, were travelling in a maroon Ford Escort which collided with a silver BMW in Southsea Avenue in Leigh-on-Sea, at the junction with Glendale Gardens, just before 1am on Tuesday.

One of the boys, understood to be rear-seat passengers, died at the scene, while the other died in hospital on Wednesday morning, Essex Police said.

They were named on social media as Liam Phillips and Reigan Knight, with one Facebook user saying they would be "missed but never forgotten".

Another posted an image of floral tributes with tea light candles spelling out the boys' initials, RK and LP, and wrote: "RIP Reigan Knight and Liam will be missed dearly and will never forget you brothers won't ever stop think about you and will look up praying for you both love ya bros."

The car was being followed by a marked Essex Police vehicle before the crash at 00.50am, the force said.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which has launched an investigation.

Two other teenage boys suffered minor injuries.

A 16-year-old from Great Wakering was charged on Wednesday with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without a driving licence and causing death by driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old from Shoebury was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and has been bailed until January 14 2017 pending further inquiries.