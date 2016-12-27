facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas

Man shot dead in vehicle in West Bromwich town centre

A man has died after being shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle.

The shooting occurred on West Bromwich High Street
The shooting occurred on West Bromwich High Street

The victim, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in West Bromwich town centre, West Midlands Police said in a statement.

Officers have cordoned off part of the town's High Street following the murder, which happened at about 2.35pm on Tuesday at the junction with Dartmouth Street.

A police spokesman said detectives are gathering CCTV footage and making house-to-house inquiries after the victim was shot while inside a stationary vehicle.

Detective Inspector Martin Slevin, of West Midlands Police's Force CID, said: "The investigation is at an early stage.

"My officers are currently carrying out inquiries at the scene. There will also be extra reassurance patrols in the local area.

"I would appeal for anyone who was in West Bromwich and who saw what happened or who has information to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111."

A small Ford hatchback was removed from inside a police cordon on Dartmouth Street about five hours after the shooting.

The car, which appeared to have damage to some parts of the windscreen, was taken away by a recovery vehicle as uniformed officers continued to maintain a 50-metre cordon between Creed Way and High Street.