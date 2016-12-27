Man shot dead in vehicle in West Bromwich town centre

A man has died after being shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in West Bromwich town centre, West Midlands Police said in a statement.

Officers have cordoned off part of the town's High Street following the murder, which happened at about 2.35pm on Tuesday at the junction with Dartmouth Street.

A police spokesman said detectives are gathering CCTV footage and making house-to-house inquiries after the victim was shot while inside a stationary vehicle.

Detective Inspector Martin Slevin, of West Midlands Police's Force CID, said: "The investigation is at an early stage.

"My officers are currently carrying out inquiries at the scene. There will also be extra reassurance patrols in the local area.

"I would appeal for anyone who was in West Bromwich and who saw what happened or who has information to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111."

A small Ford hatchback was removed from inside a police cordon on Dartmouth Street about five hours after the shooting.

The car, which appeared to have damage to some parts of the windscreen, was taken away by a recovery vehicle as uniformed officers continued to maintain a 50-metre cordon between Creed Way and High Street.