Fund to fly shot Briton home from Antigua passes £30,000

A campaign to fly a British holidaymaker back to the UK after he was shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Antigua has raised more than £30,000.

Christopher Tester, from Torquay, is in an induced coma on the Caribbean island after he was attacked at his parents' restaurant on Christmas Day night.

He is said to be in a critical condition and friends launched a fundraising appeal to fly the 37-year-old home.

An appeal on the Crowdfunder website has raised more than a third of its £90,000 target.

Mr Tester's parents, Tony and Gill, run the Boxer Shack restaurant in Old Road.

Police on Antigua said in a statement: "It is alleged that a man approximately 5ft 8in in height, slim built, wearing a black hoodie and mask, attempted to rob his family, when a struggle ensued.

"During the struggle he was shot in his head, and he was transported to the hospital.

"The incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday. He arrived on the island on December 10 and was due to leave on December 29.

"Investigations are currently ongoing into the matter."