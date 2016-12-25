facebook icon twitter icon
Police arrest man and woman after pedestrian killed in collision

A man and woman have been arrested after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed while crossing the road on Christmas Eve.

Police are investigating after a pedestrian died in a collision with a car in Dartford
Police are investigating after a pedestrian died in a collision with a car in Dartford

The car was driven away from the collision at Crossways Boulevard in Dartford shortly after 6pm but later located in Bexleyheath where the pair were arrested.

The victim, a man in his 20s from from Tyne and Wear, died at the scene.

The 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Dartford were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and perverting the course of justice.

Pc Jamie Woodhams said: "I would like anyone who saw the vehicle and have not yet spoken to police to come forward. The vehicle suffered windscreen and headlight damage and was driven away from the scene toward the M25."