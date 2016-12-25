facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas
News: Operations cancelled as Hospital staff fall ill

Girl dies after falling ill on Christmas Eve trans-Atlantic flight to London

A young girl has died after falling ill on a Christmas Eve trans-Atlantic flight to London.

The flight landed at Shannon Airport
The flight landed at Shannon Airport

The 10-year-old was travelling from Toronto to Heathrow Airport when she suffered a medical problem, resulting in the flight being diverted to Shannon, Ireland, on Saturday.

It is understood a doctor and nurse were on board the Air Canada flight at the time and helped the crew assist the child.

The Irish Mirror reported that it is understood the girl was travelling on the Boeing 787 with three adult siblings and that the pilot reported they had a child in cardiac arrest on board.

According to the paper, an ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit were sent ahead of the flight arriving at around 7.40pm.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where, a short time later, she was pronounced dead, with a post-mortem examination set to be arranged.

The flight, which had been carrying 230 passengers, later carried on to London.