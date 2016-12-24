facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Pair appear in court charged with string of terror offences

Two people have appeared in court charged with a string of terror offences, police said.

A general view of Westminster Magistrates Court, London.
Munir Hassan Mohammed, of Leopold Street, Derby, appeared accused of preparing for an act of terror between the anniversary of 7/7 this year until his arrest in December.

The 35-year-old is also charged with being a member of Islamic State (IS) and possessing instructions on how to build an explosive device inside a mobile phone.

It is also alleged he disseminated terrorist material, the North East Counter-Terrorism Unit said.

Rowaida El Hassan, 32, of Willesden Lane, London, appeared alongside him at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, police said.

She is similarly accused of preparing an act of terror and possessing a record of how to build an explosive device inside a mobile phone.

The pair were among six people arrested across the country on December 12, the rest of whom have now been released, police said.