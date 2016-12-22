facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Theresa May seeks rosy solution to prickly problem

Theresa May has sought expert help to deal with a thorny problem - the poor condition of the roses in her garden.

The Prime Minister asked for the advice of the Gardeners' Question Time (GQT) panel as the BBC Radio 4 show recorded a special episode in Number 10.

The question was submitted by the PM on behalf of her husband Philip about the "spindly" flowers at their constituency home.

Mrs May was not present for the recording of the show but her question was posed to the panel by GQT chairman Eric Robson.

She said the roses were "spindly, they are not really growing at all well, they have few flowers" and were planted near a fence, in shade and close to some conifers at their home in her Maidenhead constituency.

Panellist Matthew Wilson said the location for the plants was the problem and suggested a "rose exit - let's call it a Rexit".

He said Mr May needed to make a new flowerbed in the sun adding: "Plant it, enjoy it and there will be a bright future ahead, we hope."