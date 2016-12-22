Paddy Power offering Southern Railway passengers bets on train cancellations
A leading bookmaker is offering Southern Railway passengers the chance to bet on their train being cancelled.
Paddy Power is offering odds of 5/1 that one of Southern's services will be cancelled on Christmas Eve.
A spokesman said: "The news has been dominated recently by Southern's failures and we wanted to rail back against them.
"After all, this is a company who have just announced yet another price hike for 2017 - it's about time we told them to take a hike of their own.
"This way, if commuters are stuck on Christmas Eve, at least they'll get some money in their pocket."