Massive secret insect migrations 'equivalent of 20,000 reindeer'

Trillions of insects buzz and flutter across southern England each year in secret migrations that move the biomass equivalent of 20,000 flying reindeer, scientists have revealed.

Researchers used upward-pointing radar to scan the skies for the hidden hoardes of high-flying bugs for nearly a decade.

They counted an average of 3.5 trillion insects, weighing a total of 3,200 tons, crossing the region every year at heights above 150 metres (492ft).

Study co-author Dr Jason Chapman, from the University of Exeter's Centre for Ecology and Conservation in Cornwall, said: "Insect bodies are rich in nutrients and the importance of these movements is under-appreciated.

"If the densities observed over southern UK are extrapolated to the airspace above all continental landmasses, high-altitude insect migration represents the most important annual animal movement in ecosystems on land - comparable to the most significant oceanic migrations."

The migration routes were not recorded, but previous research suggests many of the insects will have been travelling to and from continental Europe over the English Channel.

Others are likely to have been making round trips to Scandinavia across the North Sea.

Until now, radar studies have only been used to measure night-time migrations of a few species of nocturnal agricultural pest.

The new study, published in the journal Science, is the first to catalogue the vast numbers of daytime insect migrants.

Larger insects were found to ride seasonal tailwinds on their travels. Overall, almost exactly the same number of large insects flew northward in the spring and southward in the autumn.

Lead researcher Dr Gao Hu, from Nanjing Agricultural University in China, said: " Many of the insects we studied provide important ecological services which are essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems, such as pollination, predation of crop pests and providing food for insectivorous birds and bats."

Co-author Dr Ka S (Jason) Lim, of the Radar Entomology Unit of the AgroEcology Department at Rothamsted Research, said migratory insects can serve as indicators of global environmental condition.

"Animal migration, especially in insects, is a very complex behaviour which takes millions of years to evolve and is very sensitive to climatic condition," he said.

"Global climatic change could cause decline of many species, but equally other highly adaptable species thrive and become agricultural crop pests."

The combined weight of the insects was more than seven times that of the 30 million songbirds that fly from the UK to Africa each autumn, said the scientists.

They also made a seasonal comparison with Santa's flying reindeer. It would take 20,000 of the animals to match the biomass of the migrating bugs, the researchers pointed out.

Radar was used to spot larger insects weighing 10mg or more while estimates of smaller insect movements were based on the number caught in nets.

The larger daytime migrants mostly consisted of beneficial species, including hoverflies, ladybirds, carabid beetles and butterflies.

Cereal aphids were the most abundant small day-fliers, and lacewings the commonest large night-travellers.