Van driver must pay extra £200 after failing to pay fine

A VAN driver who did not pay a parish hall fine of £100 for using a mobile phone while behind the wheel has been fined an extra £200 after appearing in the Magistrate’s Court.

And Rodney Julian Bevis (48), of Route de Beaumont, St Peter, was told that he was lucky not to have lost his licence, as the court usually imposes a driving ban in cases where the defendant has used a mobile phone while driving.

Advocate Lorraine McClure, defending, said that her client had fallen on hard times and had been unable to afford to pay the original fine.

However, the court was told by Centenier Philip Coffey that Bevis had admitted his guilt on 9 March and missed three deadlines to pay the fine.

The defendant was caught as he turned into Great Union Road from Rouge Bouillon on 31 January this year by retiring States police chief Mike Bowron.

Mr Coffey said that at about 2.25 pm Mr Bowron was on foot patrol in uniform when he saw a blue Ford Fiesta turn into Great Union Road and noticed the driver was holding a black Nokia phone to his ear.

The court heard that when Mr Bowron stopped the car, Bevis said: ‘Sorry mate, I was just trying to say ring me back.’ Mr Bowron replied: ‘I am not your mate.’

Advocate McClure said her client had been finding it hard to cope with his debt and had a number of outstanding court fines and civil debt liabilities to meet.