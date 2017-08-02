More suspects arrested in connection with £400,000 cannabis seizure

TWO more suspects have been arrested after a major drugs bust in the Island on Tuesday.

Undercover and unformed States police officers arrested four men aged 27, 31, 34 and 37 on Tuesday and seized about £400,000 worth of cannabis and an unspecified amount of cash. Members of the public witnessed the raid in a private car park on Green Street.

The force have since confirmed that two more people – a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman - have been arrested and taken into police custody.

A States police spokeswoman added that 'other drugs' had been recovered and were yet to be analysed.

In a statement the spokeswoman said: 'Following the arrests of four men yesterday for drugs offences, a further two people have been arrested. A 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old female are also now in police custody.

'The police investigation is in its early stages and the quantities and types of other drugs recovered are still being assessed.'

The bust is part of a long-term States police operation codenamed Operation Hook.