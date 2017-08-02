Man found guilty of abuse

A MAN has been jailed after being found guilty of ten counts of sustained sexual abuse against a young girl.

Paul Trevor Moore (37) was found guilty of six counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and four counts of indecent assault. The girl is of primary-school age.

The jury of seven women and five men took more than four hours to come to their decision and were split on all ten counts.

Moore has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on a date to be fixed next Friday.