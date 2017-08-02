Letter to the Editor: Breastfeeding in public is offensive - why can't mothers do it at home?

From Barbara Clarke

I NOTICE in the JEP (20 July) that Deputy Kristina Moore has pronounced herself ‘The States’ breastfeeding champion’. How very odd. To be a champion one must be ‘the best at whatever that person is undertaking at that time’. I object most strongly to having to share space with a suckling child while I am enjoying a coffee, reading my paper and offending no one, minding my own business.

Should the vast number of new mothers and expectant ones take a page from us older (used to be) new mothers? Never, ever did we offend other people by feeding our babies in public. We always fed our children at home in the privacy of familiar surroundings and I do really object to having not only to watch but hear a child at the breast.

The other thing that gets my goat is the inordinate number of prams/pushchairs that have invaded our lovely Island. Where can one walk now without being nearly run over by these four-wheeled monsters? Which leads me on to another observation – why are the children occupying those said perambulators nearly always stuffing unsuitable substances (I can’t call it food) into their mouths, eg crisps, cakes, biscuits etc.

It’s no wonder we have a fat generation growing up.

Well, I have had my moan of the week. I do expect there will be a flurry of objections but it really is about time we older people had a say. If the younger folk don’t like it – well, that’s the way the cookie crumbles – tough! I am entitled to an opinion, aren’t I?