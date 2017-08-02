July was slightly warmer and sunnier than average
JULY was slightly warmer than average according to the latest monthly figures released by Jersey Met.
The hottest day was 6 July, when the mercury rose to 27.7°C, compared to the month’s average of 18.5°C.
Meanwhile, rainfall was 3.3 mm above average for the month, with a total of 47.6 mm falling. The highest rainfall was on 22 July, when 11.8 mm fell.
The sun shone for 265.9 hours last month, which was higher than the 30-year average of 263.7.
Check today's forecast here.
