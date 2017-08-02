facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
July was slightly warmer and sunnier than average

JULY was slightly warmer than average according to the latest monthly figures released by Jersey Met.

The hottest day was 6 July, when the mercury rose to 27.7°C, compared to the month’s average of 18.5°C.

Meanwhile, rainfall was 3.3 mm above average for the month, with a total of 47.6 mm falling. The highest rainfall was on 22 July, when 11.8 mm fell.

The sun shone for 265.9 hours last month, which was higher than the 30-year average of 263.7.

Check today's forecast here.

