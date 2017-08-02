Islander to cycle to Poland with just two panniers and a tent

MOST people would put their feet up after completing a three-month hike between Land’s End and John O’Groats – but not Patryk Kucza.

The 24-year-old Islander, who is originally from Poland, this week started cycling to his home country after returning to the Island only days ago.

Mr Kucza, a former Haute Vallée student, set off from St Malo carrying nothing more than two panniers full of basic supplies and a tent attached to his bike. He hopes that the estimated 1,200-mile trip will take ten days.

Mr Kucza, who studied business and accounting at Portsmouth University, returned to the Island to work for Aztec Financial Services in 2014 but after a year of full-time employment he decided it was time for a change.

Since then he has taken part in a 13,000-mile trip around-the-world and most recently walked the whole length of Great Britain, climbing three mountain ranges along the way.

He said: ‘I just can’t be bothered to go to work!

‘Just in case I don’t live forever I want to do as much as possible. I worked for a year and saved up and now I am able to do this.’

Mr Kucza raised £1,100 for Jersey Zoo with his Land’s End to John O’Groats walking challenge, which he completed last month.

He documented his journey using a GoPro via his Instagram page, PatJersey, which now has 12,500 followers.

Although he had travelled 13,000 miles on a bike Mr Kucza had not tried hiking before. He said: ‘The first two weeks were really tough. After a few days I had blisters and was finding it hard. Once I had got over that then I knew the challenge was something I could do.

‘I’ve got an app that works on my phone without internet so I was just looking at maps but I didn’t really know where I was going. I used the logic that if a road looked small then I went down that one.

‘When I got to Land’s End I didn’t have any idea which way I was meant to be going.’

Mr Kucza, who for his latest challenge was given a bike by the online sports retailer, Wiggle, only had two days in Jersey before he started his journey to Poland on Monday.

‘When I did the around the world challenge I was cycling 140 miles a day so I know I can cycle to Poland in ten days,’ he said, adding that he had not planned a specific route to take.

He said: ‘I just want to carry on inspiring people to make them aware that anyone can go and do things.

‘I want people to get out there and do it themselves.’