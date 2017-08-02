Islander to cycle to Poland with just two panniers and a tent
MOST people would put their feet up after completing a three-month hike between Land’s End and John O’Groats – but not Patryk Kucza.
The 24-year-old Islander, who is originally from Poland, this week started cycling to his home country after returning to the Island only days ago.
Mr Kucza, a former Haute Vallée student, set off from St Malo carrying nothing more than two panniers full of basic supplies and a tent attached to his bike. He hopes that the estimated 1,200-mile trip will take ten days.
Mr Kucza, who studied business and accounting at Portsmouth University, returned to the Island to work for Aztec Financial Services in 2014 but after a year of full-time employment he decided it was time for a change.
Since then he has taken part in a 13,000-mile trip around-the-world and most recently walked the whole length of Great Britain, climbing three mountain ranges along the way.
He said: ‘I just can’t be bothered to go to work!
‘Just in case I don’t live forever I want to do as much as possible. I worked for a year and saved up and now I am able to do this.’
Mr Kucza raised £1,100 for Jersey Zoo with his Land’s End to John O’Groats walking challenge, which he completed last month.
He documented his journey using a GoPro via his Instagram page, PatJersey, which now has 12,500 followers.
Although he had travelled 13,000 miles on a bike Mr Kucza had not tried hiking before. He said: ‘The first two weeks were really tough. After a few days I had blisters and was finding it hard. Once I had got over that then I knew the challenge was something I could do.
‘I’ve got an app that works on my phone without internet so I was just looking at maps but I didn’t really know where I was going. I used the logic that if a road looked small then I went down that one.
‘When I got to Land’s End I didn’t have any idea which way I was meant to be going.’
Mr Kucza, who for his latest challenge was given a bike by the online sports retailer, Wiggle, only had two days in Jersey before he started his journey to Poland on Monday.
‘When I did the around the world challenge I was cycling 140 miles a day so I know I can cycle to Poland in ten days,’ he said, adding that he had not planned a specific route to take.
He said: ‘I just want to carry on inspiring people to make them aware that anyone can go and do things.
‘I want people to get out there and do it themselves.’
Subscribe to our Newsletter