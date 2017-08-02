Defendant claims ‘no proof’ in sex abuse trial

A MAN accused of forcing a schoolgirl to perform sex acts on him told the Royal Court on Tuesday that the allegations against him made him ‘feel sick’.

On the second day of his Assize trial, Paul Trevor Moore also told the jury that he thought the alleged victim was making up the allegations for attention.

And while being cross-examined by Crown Advocate Richard Pedley, he added: ‘You have no proof other than what [the girl] said. We are in a tight situation here.’

The 37-year-old, who told the court he suffers from multiple sclerosis and short-term memory loss, denies six counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and four counts of indecent assault against the same girl.

Advocate Jane Grace, defending, asked her client if he had a sexual interest in children. Mr Moore, who was wearing a white shirt and purple tie, replied: ‘No. Not at all.’

The defendant persistently told the jury of seven women and five men that he denied the allegations of sexual abuse against the girl.

During cross-examination Advocate Pedley asked the defendant if he was suggesting that the girl had made the allegations up for attention. Mr Moore replied: ‘I am guessing so, yes.’

Advocate Pedley later put each allegation to Mr Moore and suggested he was guilty of the crimes.

The defendant interrupted the Crown Advocate and said: ‘You are making me feel quite sick right now.’

During his testimony, Mr Moore, who was the defence counsel’s only witness, described himself as ‘fascinated with remote control boats’ and added that he lived ‘quite a sad and morbid life’.

He also told the jury that he had sexual relationships with ‘friends with benefits’.

On Wednesday Royal Court Commissioner Sir Michael Birt delivered his closing speech before sending the jury out to consider their verdict.