Baby of the Year competition raises £6,000 for children's charity

MORE than £6,000 has been raised for Jersey Children’s Charity by parents entering this year’s Baby of the Year competition.

A total of 219 photos were sent to the JEP, which organises the competition alongside Steve Wellum Studios, with everyone entering the competition donating a minimum of £15 towards the charity. The final figure was then matched by Ports of Jersey, which brought the total amount given to the charity to £6,028.

This year’s winner was 20-month-old Lara Ellah who will receive a family portrait sitting and a framed wall portrait worth £225, plus a trophy. The two runners-up will receive a family portrait sitting, along with a framed wall portrait worth £165 and a trophy.

Lorenzo Nardone, JEP marketing manager, said: ‘We were delighted with the amount of money we raised this year – it is the most we have raised to date.

‘It has been brilliant to have the support from Ports of Jersey, who I’d like to thank, as without their backing, the amount raised would not have been possible and we know the money will be put to good use by the charity.’

The charity supports children on Robin Ward at the Hospital. The money raised from this year’s competition will be used to purchase specialist trikes, along with some new equipment and toys for the new child development centre.

Victoria Pearce, founder of the charity, said: ‘Being the chosen charity for this year’s Baby of the Year competition is such an honour and privilege. As a direct result of the money raised we will be able to help many more children in the community and we cannot thank Steve Wellum Studios, Ports of Jersey and the JEP enough.

‘This money will literally be life-changing for many of the Island’s children.’