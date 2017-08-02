Advocate has 'excellent chance' of keeping leg after jet ski accident

AN advocate who suffered serious injuries after being involved in a boating accident in St Brelade’s Bay has said that he holds an ‘excellent chance’ of keeping his leg despite initial fears it may have to be amputated.

Giles Corbin was a passenger on a jet ski when it was involved in a collision with a speed boat near to the pier last month.

The man in control of the motorboat was later arrested on suspicion of driving recklessly before being released on police bail.

Following the incident, Mr Corbin (45) was transferred to Southampton General Hospital where he received treatment before being moved to a specialist unit in Salisbury where he has undergone hours of surgery.

In a message on his Facebook page, he has now thanked well-wishers for their cards, thoughts and prayers and said that they had lifted his spirits during the ‘difficult time’.

He said: ‘I have some good news. Given we started with a 90 per cent chance of an amputation above the left knee I am pleased to say that the Salisbury District Hospital experts Dr Neal Jacobs (orthopaedic traumatic bone injury reconstruction specialist) and Dr Paul Stephens and Dr Gavin McCoubrey (flesh ligaments and skin graft specialists) together with their amazing teams have given me an excellent chance of retaining the leg.

‘The latest X-Ray looks very good – I could see four titanium screws in my femur [upper leg], a wire ring around my patella [knee] (to hold it together as it was shattered as if by a hammer) and 15 screws and a vertical plate running up the side of my tibia [lower leg].’

Mr Corbin, who is a partner at Mourant Ozannes, added that despite the trauma of the incident, his ligaments appeared to have remained in tact and that the surgeons had done an amazing job.

The lawyer added that following the operations he has since managed to walk five metres in his hospital room.

The police said that an investigation into the incident, being conducted alongside the Harbourmaster, is ongoing.