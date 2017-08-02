Medical alert on easyJet flight to Gatwick

AN easyJet flight bound for Gatwick was forced to make ‘an expedited landing’ after a passenger suffered a medical complication, the airline has said.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed that the 6.50 pm service on Monday was allowed to jump the queue ahead of other aircraft at the UK airport rather than diverting.

She said: ‘EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY896 from Jersey to London Gatwick on 31 July requested an expedited landing into London Gatwick due to a passenger requiring urgent medical assistance.

‘Our cabin crew and a doctor travelling on-board provided first aid and the flight was met by paramedics.

‘The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority and our crew are trained to evaluate and respond to medical situations onboard.’

The condition of the affected passenger is not known.