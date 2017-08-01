Sex abuse trial: Defendant tells jury that allegations made him 'feel sick'

A 37-YEAR-OLD man accused of sexually abusing a girl of primary school age has taken to the stand to deny the allegations during the second day of his trial in the Royal Court.

Paul Trevor Moore faces ten counts of sexual abuse, comprising six counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and four of indecent assault.

The defendant, who was the defence counsel's only witness, told the court on Tuesday that the allegations made him 'feel sick'.

The trial is due to conclude on Wednesday.

Full coverage can be read in the JEP.