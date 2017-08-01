Runners invited to raise money in memory of young father

DOZENS of men will lace up their running shoes in September to take part in a race to raise money for Cancer Research UK Jersey and pay tribute to Islander Justin Cotillard, who died from the disease last year.

Mr Cotillard, who died aged 30 after developing brain cancer, has been chosen by the charity to be honoured in the Run4Men event on Sunday 10 September.

Justin and his wife, Emma, were on their honeymoon in September 2015 when he suddenly fell ill. The couple returned to the Island and a scan revealed that he had a grade-four glioblastoma – the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

Mrs Cotillard (34) gave birth to daughter Mia in August 2015, but a few months later Justin was told he had just weeks to live. He held on for several months and died on 16 May 2016.

She is now working with Cancer Research UK Jersey to help promote the Run4Men event, which is being held in Justin’s memory.

She said: ‘The organisers heard our story and said they wanted to put a personal touch to the event because it might encourage more people to come forward.

‘It feels bitter-sweet and it’s going to be sad, but it’s so important that we are talking about men’s health – in particular men’s cancer.

‘The whole family are going to be involved and it will be a memory that Mia can look back on.’

She added: ‘Cancer is quite simply life destroying and it is something that we should all be trying to fight. I am pleased to be working with Cancer Research UK Jersey and hope that Run4Men will help to raise money for life-saving research.

‘It’s time for everyone to sign up and take part, not just for Justin, but for their loved ones.’

Entrants can choose to either take part in a 5 km or 10 km run, starting at Les Jardins de la Mer and running to Bel Royal and back, or running from Jardins de la Mer to St Aubin and back. The event is sponsored by finance firm Sancus.

Participants can sign up for the run here.

Registration costs £25 for adults and £10 for children under the age of 16 and is open until Friday 8 September.