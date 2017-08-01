POLL: Should people be fined for feeding seagulls?

MANY people living in Jersey will have had a bad experience at the hands of seagulls.

The bold birds are common pests across the Island - whether it's swooping on unsuspecting diners at the beach or messily spreading the contents of rubbish bins across the street.

But the biggest problem is when Islanders feed the gulls, further encouraging their behaviour.

Now the Environment Department has suggested cracking down on the issue and Environment Minister Steve Luce has lodged a proposition which calls for the continued feeding of any ‘wild animal, bird, insect, reptile or fish’ to become a potential ‘statutory nuisance’ under Jersey law.

The move could see Islanders taken to court and fined up to £1,000 if they ignore warnings to stop feeding animals that are a pest to members of the public.

