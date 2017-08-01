Man attacked by couple outside McDonald's

A MAN was taken to the Hospital with facial injuries after he was allegedly assaulted outside a St Helier fast-food outlet during the early hours, the States police have said.

In a statement officers said that another man who was accompanied by a woman exchanged ‘heated words’ with the alleged victim inside McDonald’s in Hilgrove Street at about 1 am on Sunday.

On leaving, the alleged victim – said to be 40 years old – is understood to have been punched several times by the man and kicked by the woman. He spent two hours in hospital before being discharged.

Officers are now trying to track down the alleged attackers. The man is described as having long ‘surfer style’ hair and at the time was wearing a blue and white Hawaiian shirt with dark trousers.

The woman is said to be of medium build with blonde or brown hair and was wearing a short black dress.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place at around 1 am, or who has information which could help with the investigation, is asked to contact the police on 612612 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.