Letter to the Editor: Expensive supermarkets have us by the 'short and curlies'

From Madeline Bates

WHILE shopping in a local supermarket recently, I remarked to a member of staff that the prices were rising at an unacceptable rate, averaging 20p per item. That doesn’t sound much, but it all adds up and can make a huge difference to your weekly shopping bill. I asked what the reason was for this, and was told it was down to Brexit.

Given that Brexit hasn’t even happened yet, and Jersey is not even part of the EU anyway, there’s no logic in this statement. Furthermore, a report in a national newspaper this week states that once Britain leaves the EU, they won’t have to charge the high tariffs that Brussels forces them to charge on food imports from outside the UK. This means that food prices are more likely to fall than rise.

Why is it that here in Jersey supermarkets compete against each other to see who can get away with charging the highest price for an item, yet in the UK it is the reverse?

Competition there brings the prices down. We have no choice but to pay the price, as Jersey being an Island has got us all by the ‘short and curlies’ so to speak.