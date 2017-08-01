Jersey's rural plan could influence UK's post-Brexit farming policies

JERSEY’S rural blueprint for the next five years could shape UK agricultural policy post-Brexit as a result of a meeting between the Environment Minister and a senior British politician.

Environment Minister Steve Luce said that following a recent meeting, Michael Gove, the UK’s Secretary for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, had expressed an interest in Jersey’s Rural Economy Strategy, which contains regulations that require farmers to deliver environmental improvements if they want to receive government funding.

By the end of 2019, it is expected that all the Island’s farmers and land managers receiving financial support from the States will have to join Leaf, a UK-based agricultural accreditation body committed to delivering sustainable food and farming.

While Mr Gove has said the UK is committed to meeting the £3 billion EU subsidies farmers receive up to 2022, post-Brexit funding will be tied to the industry delivering benefits for nature and the countryside.

Deputy Luce, who discussed the Island’s marine and rural issues with Mr Gove when the pair met at last week’s Royal Welsh Show, said: ‘I am going to contact him to arrange to meet again but whether that is here or in the UK will depend on his commitments.

‘It is certainly my intention to write to him with a view to having further meetings, as he was interested in what we are doing here and I want to cultivate the relationship. He listened very carefully to what I had to say and I will be making contact with him shortly.’

The minister also said that Mr Gove was interested in the Island’s fishing industry.

‘We spoke about sustainable fishing, which he is also interested in, and the Granville Bay Treaty,’ Deputy Luce said.

Signed in 2000, the treaty is an agreement which permits French and Jersey vessels to operate across an area of international waters, between Jersey, Normandy and Brittany.

Deputy Luce attended the Royal Welsh Show – one of the largest of its kind in Europe – at the invitation of the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths. He also met the First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones.