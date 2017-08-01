Jersey aims to copy UK by banning sale of microbeads

JERSEY aims to quickly follow the UK in stopping the sale of microbeads – tiny plastic balls which are found in cosmetic products – the Environment Minister has said.

Deputy Steve Luce said that he hopes the Island will be a ‘fast follower’ after his UK counterpart Michael Gove announced his intention to ban the sale of controversial products by introducing new laws by the end of this year.

Microbeads – which are often found in exfoliators, toothpaste and shower gel – are considered to be highly damaging to the environment because they often find their way into the sea and are consumed by fish and shellfish. It is also feared that they have entered the human food chain, as a result.

Deputy Luce said that he was keen to follow Mr Gove’s lead but added that it may not be necessary to introduce legislation to do so.

‘With things like this it is difficult for Jersey to set a precedent with legislation because we are generally viewed as part of the UK when products are imported,’ he said.

‘The majority of our products which contain microbeads would come from the UK initially.

‘So we may not need to introduce legislation, because the UK ban will practically end importation to Jersey of those products.

‘But I will ask my officers to look into the matter, and if we do need to introduce legislation, we intend to be a fast follower.’

The Deputy said that the standard of Jersey’s sewage treatment meant that it was unlikely that microbeads were being consumed by fish in the Island’s waters.

‘While it’s not a major issue in Jersey, in other parts of the world marine resources are consuming microbeads,’ he said.

‘So, if this is going on and humans are consuming microbeads in some areas and the UK is going to introduce legislation, then we would be likely to follow suit.’

Former-president Barack Obama banned the sale and distribution of microbeads in the USA in 2015.