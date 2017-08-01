Schoolgirl gives evidence in sex abuse trial

A SCHOOLGIRL who was allegedly subjected to ‘sustained sexual abuse’ by a man gave evidence on Monday to jurors via video link.

Playing with a piece of pink Play Doh, the young girl answered questions from lawyers about the alleged abuse which included the defendant – Paul Trevor Moore – forcing her to perform sex acts on him.

Mr Moore (37), who the court was told suffers from multiple sclerosis and short-term memory loss, is standing trial at the Royal Court accused of six counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and four counts of indecent assault.

On the first day of the trial, the jury of seven women and five men were shown more than an hour of video footage from three police interviews with the child.

During the clips the girl is seen sitting on a black settee and eating chocolate. She described how her alleged attacker talked her into performing sex acts on him, but did not understand why she was being asked to do it.

Asked by DC Lidia Szejko of the States police how the man’s requests made her feel, the girl said: ‘I think I thought it was strange. I don’t know what it felt like.’

She added: ‘I did not like it.’

Earlier in the interview the girl was asked by the police officer if she remembered what the most important rule in the interview room was.

‘Always tell the truth,’ the child replied.

The Commissioner, Sir Michael Birt, presiding, explained to the jury that the girl’s evidence would be given via video link because she was so young. He stressed that it did not imply any guilt on the defendant’s part.

Sir Michael also explained that the majority of her evidence would come from the AEB [Achieving Best Evidence] Interview and that Advocate Jane Grace, defending, was limited as to how she could cross-examine the girl.

AEB interviews are commonly used when interviewing children. They are filmed using at least two cameras and footage is used in court.

Opening the case, Crown Advocate Richard Pedley, prosecuting, said the case was one that concerned ‘sustained sexual abuse’.

He urged the jury to not only listen to what the girl said but also how she said it.

The trial, which is due to last until at least Wednesday, continues.