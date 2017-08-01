Domino's Pizza to open in Jersey next month

A GLOBAL pizza franchise has announced it is to grab a slice of Jersey’s fast-food market later this month.

Domino’s Pizza, which has outlets in 75 different countries, will be opening a store on the site of the former Graham Hotel in St Saviour’s Road.

Joshua Speers, a spokesman for the chain, claimed that the opening would create 40 new jobs for Islanders. He said: We are very much looking forward to bringing fresh, oven-baked pizza to homes in Jersey when our new store in St Saviour’s Road opens on 28 August.

‘The new store will create around 40 jobs for local people and our full team of trainee managers, pizza makers, customer service representatives and delivery experts are now all on board and ready to serve delicious, piping hot pizza to the residents of Jersey.’

It was revealed Domino’s was intending to open a store on the St Helier site in February 2016 when it submitted a planning application.

However, it is not the first time the brand has looked at setting up shop in Jersey – in 2009, the franchise applied for and was awarded a licence to employ up to 20 staff.

At the time, the company said that it had to resolve ‘a lot of operational matters’ and no store was opened.