DJ's music collection stolen at festival

A DJ says he had two hard drives containing almost all of his music collection stolen before his set at the Havre des Pas Festival on Sunday.

Stefan Rousseau is offering the alleged thief an amnesty to return his equipment anonymously and promises he will not ‘kick up a fuss’.

The 44-year-old says if the equipment is not returned it will take him ‘thousands of hours’ to reorganise his collection and download music that he had not backed up.

‘It’s not the end of the world, but it’s a massive blow,’ he told the JEP.

The French-born DJ was moving his equipment into the Lido at Havre des Pas ahead of his set when the equipment went missing at around 5.30 pm.

He said he left the hard drives, which are in cases with Peas and Glove and Groove de Lecq stickers on, inside while he went back out to collect more equipment. When he returned, they had vanished.

‘To the person who took both my DJ hard drives in the Lido, please give them back ASAP,’ the DJ wrote on Facebook.

He said in the post, which has been shared more then 350 times, that the person responsible could drop the hard drives off at the Lido, the Savoy Hotel or Rojo.

‘I won’t hold a grudge or kick up a fuss – I just want my whole selection of music back. I am a professional DJ and without these hard drives I am dead in the water with hundreds of hours of work to recreate all the carefully tailored playlists I had on them,’ he wrote.

Mr Rousseau urged anyone with information to call him on 07797 773911.