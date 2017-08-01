Dangerous driver took landlady's car for joyride

A MAN who took his landlady’s car without consent and drove it dangerously has been banned from driving for two years and three months.

First offender Eden Scott (48), of Rue de la Chesnaie, St Lawrence, was also sentenced to 130 hours of community service and nine months’ probation for failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance.

Centenier Mike Haden said that at about 12.20 am in St Peter’s Valley police officers noticed a white vehicle that appeared to be on the wrong side of the road.

The officers followed the car and watched as it veered across the white line before stopping it outside Roberts Garage at Bel Royal, as they feared the potential for a head-on collision.

Mr Haden said that when a police officer spoke to Scott, he smelt of intoxicants and was unsteady on his feet. Scott failed a roadside breath tested.

However, he later refused to give a sample of breath/blood/urine at police headquarters and did not give any medical reason for not doing so.

When stopped, Scott immediately told officers that he had taken his landlady’s car without permission and was not insured.

The owner of the vehicle was away from Jersey at the time but later confirmed she would not have given him permission to use the vehicle.

Advocate James Bell, defending, said that there was a genuine apology and the defendant regretted his error of judgment.

‘His landlady has forgiven him for it and he has kept his accommodation,’ said the lawyer. Advocate Bell said that Scott also accepted he drove badly.

In sentencing, Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris told Scott that there was clear evidence of intoxication, as he failed the roadside test. Mr Harris said although there was not any accident, the nature of the driving was dangerous and it was not just one incidence, albeit it continued for a short period of time.