Condor Liberation cancels 2nd August sailings

CONDOR Liberation’s sailings for 2 August have been cancelled after a fault was identified in the exhaust system on the ship’s starboard main engine.

The problem would have meant Liberation travelling from Poole to the Channel Islands on two engines against prediced wind speeds of up to 40 knots, prompting the decision to cancel the sailings.

The ship has been withdrawn from service, so engineers can rectify the fault.

Condor’s reservations and port teams are contacting passengers to offer alternative departures which include travel on the Commodore Clipper.

The company has also amended Condor Rapide’s schedule on 2 August to provide a link for all passengers travelling between Jersey and Guernsey.

A statement from the ferry company says: 'Condor regrets the disruption and inconvenience the cancellation is causing and confirms passengers are also able to cancel their journey and receive a full refund.

'The company acts in accordance with passengers’ rights as detailed on its website under the EU Regulation 1177/2010.'