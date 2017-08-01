Breaking: Cannabis worth £400,000 seized in drugs bust

HUNDREDS of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis has been seized and four men arrested following a drugs bust in St Helier on Tuesday.

Undercover and uniformed officers were seen carrying out the arrests in a private car park near Green Street at about noon.

Four men aged 27, 31, 34 and 37 were arrested and taken into police custody and officers say they seized an estimated £400,000 worth of cannabis, a class B drug, and a 'substantial amount of cash'.

In a brief statement, the States police said: 'Following an intelligence-led operation, Operation Hook, at about midday today four men aged 27, 31, 34 and 37 were arrested in St Helier on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering.

'A commercial amount of cannabis with an estimated street value of £400,000 was seized together with a substantial amount of cash. The four men remain in police custody and enquiries are on-going.'