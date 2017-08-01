Backbencher rejects invitation to join abuse inquiry advisory panel

A BACKBENCH politician has turned down the opportunity to help advise the Chief Minister on implementing the recommendations of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

Following the publication of the inquiry’s damning report on historical child abuse in the Island, Senator Ian Gorst announced that he would form an advisory panel to help put into practice its eight core recommendations.

The Chief Minister, who said that he supports all of the recommendations, invited Deputies Sam Mézec, Louise Doublet, Richard Renouf and Jeremy Maçon, plus Constable Michel Le Troquer, to join the panel.

However, in an open letter to Senator Gorst, Deputy Mézec, who chairs party Reform Jersey, says that he believes he could make a ‘more positive contribution’ by sitting outside the panel and offering independent scrutiny.

‘I have considered your invitation for me to take part in an advisory panel to help you respond to the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry’s recommendations and have decided that I cannot take part,’ the letter says.

‘I wholeheartedly support the recommendations made by the inquiry and I will vote for any proposition which I believe takes the Island forward in getting these recommendations implemented.

‘However, I believe that I can make a more positive contribution by offering advice across the floor of the Chamber and by continuing to work in Scrutiny.’

Recently, Senator Gorst has stated it is his intention to lodge proposals for assistant ministers to be allowed to sit on Scrutiny panels, which examine and criticise States policy, in an attempt to make government in Jersey more inclusive.

In his letter, Deputy Mézec says that he believes the move would dilute the independence of the backbench panels.

He adds that if he joined Senator Gorst’s advisory panel his ability to criticise the government would be compromised and he could be held responsible for ‘innocent mistakes’.

‘Whatever noble intentions the government may have in its attempts to implement the recommendations, innocent mistakes may be made along the way, which I would be complicit in if I take up a role in advising the government,’ the letter says.

‘It is vital that there remain Members who are not compromised by this process, who are able to speak out and oppose potential mistakes when they arise.’

Deputy Maçon said that he and Deputy Doublet were still considering whether they would join the panel.

‘There were three of us from the Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel who were asked to join but we need to keep a balance between the panel and Scrutiny,’ he said.

‘Deputy Mézec’s decision is up to him. Deputy Doublet and I will be considering the invitation further.’

The Chief Minister, who is currently on holiday, was unavailable for comment. The JEP has made attempts to contact Deputy Renouf and Constable Le Troquer.