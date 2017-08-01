£1,000 fines considered for anyone causing 'nuisance' by feeding seagulls

ISLANDERS could soon need to think twice about tossing the remains of their lunch to a seagull – as the Environment Department plans to get tough on the feeding of ‘nuisance’ wild creatures.

Environment Minister Steve Luce has lodged a proposition calling for the continued feeding of any ‘wild animal, bird, insect, reptile or fish’ to become a potential ‘statutory nuisance’ under Jersey law.

The move could see Islanders taken to court and fined up to £1,000 if they ignore warnings to stop feeding animals that are a pest to members of the public.

Deputy Luce said that in many cases the feeding of seagulls was creating issues, such as food being stolen, and that it was also attracting rodents.

‘People may think that they are doing a good thing, but if you keep feeding seagulls they eventually become tamer,’ he said.

‘They then become reliant and expect to be fed. They don’t differentiate between neighbours. If one person in an area feeds them, they will expect everyone else to as well.

‘We have had people say that they can’t have barbecues or put out their washing because of the nuisance.’

He added: ‘Feeding also attracts vermin. Rats will feed on bread and other things that are given out, and they too will become tamer and end up waiting to be fed in certain areas.

‘If there is a problem in an area we will start with education and advice, but if that does not work then we will have further powers to use if necessary as a last resort.’

Deputy Luce added that he had had a lot of support for his proposal since it was lodged.

The proposition would update the Statutory Nuisances (Jersey) Law, which was passed in 1999, to add the feeding of wild creatures to a list of ‘nuisance’ offences.

Activities deemed to be offences under the current law are practices that create a risk to health or a public nuisance. They include the emission of smoke, fumes, light or gas, the creation of dust, steam and smells from business premises, and the keeping of any animal, bird, insect, reptile or fish, if they are a pest.

The proposition is due to be debated on 26 September.