Younger drivers targeted in road safety campaign

CAMPAIGNERS hope that the death of three-year-old Clinton Pringle, who was fatally injured by a driver who had been using a mobile, will stop people using phones when behind the wheel.

They have today launched Arrive Alive, a new campaign to raise awareness about the ‘catastrophic’ effects dangerous and irresponsible driving can have. The campaign will specifically target younger drivers.

One senior States police officer said ‘it was crazy’ that the force was routinely seeing injuries in crashes on 40 mph roads that would normally only be seen in collisions on motorways.

Arrive Alive is being spearheaded by Prison! Me! No Way!!! in partnership with a number of Island agencies and aims to prevent people from being killed, or seriously injured, on Jersey’s roads. It is focusing on drink-driving, speeding, getting lifts in unregulated vehicles and driving while using a mobile phone.

Those supporting the initiative include the States police, Driver and Vehicle Standards, Jersey Fire and Rescue and the ambulance service, the prison, Islands Insurance, LibertyBus and Roberts Garage.

Speaking at the launch of the Arrive Alive campaign, Chief Inspector Chris Beechey, of the States police, said that the case of Le Gal should have an impact on drivers in the Island.

He said: ‘We now know the catastrophic effects using a mobile phone while you are driving can have. It is common knowledge that Mrs Le Gal was using a phone while driving. You are putting yourself and everyone else in danger if you use your mobile behind the wheel and we will continue to target individuals who do this.

‘We hope this case will have an impact on people and we want people to think about the consequences of using a mobile phone behind the wheel.’