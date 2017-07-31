Nearly all traffic will be blocked from street where Clinton Pringle was killed

THE controversial ‘shared space’ area at Tunnell Street – where a three-year-old boy was run over and fatally injured – will stay, but plans are being developed to block almost all traffic, it has emerged.

St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft has announced that town planners are looking to introduce a ‘key card access’ bollard system at the west end of Tunnell Street towards Robin Place, which is next to the Millennium Town Park. Keys will only be granted to workers and those who have parking spaces at the Britannia Place car park.

However, no changes will be made to Tunnell Street until ‘the conclusion of all legal matters’, the parish has said.

Last week Rebekah Le Gal (39) was sentenced to eight months in jail, suspended for two years, for causing the death of Clinton Pringle in the area by careless driving. Last month, she was cleared of the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Crowcroft said that the parish was delaying action in case of further legal proceedings, such as appeals or civil cases.

Asked if the shared space would stay, the Constable said: ‘I think if we can get rid of any risk to people crossing there by stopping all but essential traffic there is no reason the paving shouldn’t stay.’

The planned changes come after the parish commissioned an independent safety audit into roads around the Millennium Town Park last December.

During the Le Gal case, it was heard that she was using Tunnell Street as a cut-through when it should only be used by those accessing premises. A separate report by UK chartered engineer Alexandra Luck found that the design of the road was flawed and signage was inadequate. Her report has not been released publicly.

Since the collision, extra signage has been put up to warn pedestrians about traffic. The parish says it is ‘sufficient’ for now.