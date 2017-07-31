Tattoo artist nominated for national award

A TATTOO artist who ‘fell’ into the industry after making cups of tea for professionals in a studio in Jersey has been nominated for a national award.

Former Les Quennevais pupil Matty Friend only started tattooing four years ago at the old Skin Deep studio in Hope Street, St Helier.

After quitting his job as an electrician he was being tattooed when he was offered a job helping out before proving his skills tattooing himself and friends.

Now the 24-year-old has been nominated in the ‘Best Newcomer’ category of the Skin Deep Magazine Tattoo Industry Awards at the Tattoo Jam at Doncaster racecourse between 11 and 13 August.

Mr Friend, who now works at a tattoo studio in Aberdeen, is no stranger to awards. Last year he won the ‘Best Traditional’ award at the Manchester Tattoo Show and earlier this year he picked up ‘Best Traditional’ again at the Great British Tattoo Show.

The Islander, who has recently been back in Jersey to visit his parents, Jane and Alan, who live at First Tower, put his nomination down to ‘luck’.

‘I don’t really know how I got nominated to be honest. I was just checking the website because I am due to be working at the Tattoo Jam and I saw my name and I was like “Oh right, nice.”,’ said Mr Friend, who studied art at GCSE and says he ‘thinks’ he got a B.

‘The other nominees are amazing. I cannot believe my name is next to them. I am just glad to be nominated. I’ll have a few beers on the day and enjoy it.’

He added: ‘I fell into tattooing really. I tried being a “sparky” and that did not work out and just ended up tattooing. I started helping out at Skin Deep making cups of tea and that.

‘Then I tattooed myself one night and after that was tattooing friends and it’s gone from there.’