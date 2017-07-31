Reform Jersey propose living wage for all States employees

POLITICAL party Reform Jersey has lodged proposals calling for the living wage to be made mandatory for employees of the States, States-owned companies and States contractors by June next year.

The move follows an announcement by the Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, that he wished to accelerate the delivery of a higher minimum wage of £7.88 per hour so that it comes into force in 2020 – six years earlier than planned.

The living wage is an informal benchmark – not legally enforceable – minimum level of pay. It is argued that the rate is necessary to allow workers to enjoy a reasonable standard of living.

Senator Gorst also said that he wanted the minimum living wage of £9.75 to be mandatory for States employees and that all but two employees already receive the rate.

Deputy Sam Mézec, Reform’s chairman, said that if the States approved the proposition he had lodged it would set a deadline for the Chief Minister to meet his commitments.

He added that he hoped States Members would back the proposition to show that they were serious about improving life for low-paid workers.

He said: ‘Reform Jersey is committed to proposing policies to end the scourge of low pay in Jersey and believes that the States of Jersey should be leading the way.

‘The Chief Minister has already said he wants to see the States seek accreditation as a “living-wage” employer, but we could go a lot further than this.

‘It is right that we should urge the companies which we are the sole shareholder of and businesses which undertake work for the States to pay their workers enough to live on.’

The proposition also calls for wage rates to form a ‘key consideration’ during States procurement processes to act as an incentive for Island businesses to pay their staff the living wage.

And it calls for Treasury Minister Alan Maclean to act in his capacity as a shareholder of States-owned companies to urge them to register themselves as ‘living-wage employers’ with Caritas – the Christian charity licensed to promoters the Living Wage in Jersey.