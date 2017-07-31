Witnesses sought after 14-year-old girls approached by man

POLICE are seeking witnesses after a grey-haired man with a moustache approached two 14-year-old girls and spoke to them inappropriately - the second incident in two days involving a man of that description.

The behaviour allegedly took place on Grande Route de St Martin, near the Co-op shop at Maufant, at roughly 6 pm last Thursday.

The man, who was described as 60 years old, slightly tanned, with short grey hair and a grey moustache, allegedly made inappropriate comments to the girls as they walked past each other.

The man had a similar description to that of a man involved in another incident the day before in Bath Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.