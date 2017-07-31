Witnesses sought after 14-year-old girls approached by man
POLICE are seeking witnesses after a grey-haired man with a moustache approached two 14-year-old girls and spoke to them inappropriately - the second incident in two days involving a man of that description.
The behaviour allegedly took place on Grande Route de St Martin, near the Co-op shop at Maufant, at roughly 6 pm last Thursday.
The man, who was described as 60 years old, slightly tanned, with short grey hair and a grey moustache, allegedly made inappropriate comments to the girls as they walked past each other.
The man had a similar description to that of a man involved in another incident the day before in Bath Street.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Subscribe to our Newsletter