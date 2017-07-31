Old brewery could be replaced by 150 homes

ONE of St Helier’s landmark buildings, where local beer was brewed for more than century, could soon disappear to make way for affordable housing.

Andium Homes – the company responsible for States social housing – has bought the former Ann Street Brewery plus two adjoining sites from Channel Islands property development company Comprop CI.

It plans to build 150 homes.

Former Chief Minister Frank Walker, Andium’s chairman, said: ‘We have been pursuing these sites for some time and are delighted to have completed the acquisitions.

‘The three sites provide an excellent opportunity to deliver more homes, given their town location and proximity to our other developments. I am delighted that Andium is able to play such a significant role in meeting the commitments made by the Council of Ministers, and Constable Simon Crowcroft, to regenerating this part of St Helier.’

Andium declined to reveal how much they had paid Comprop saying that the information was ‘commercially sensitive’.

The sites comprise the old brewery and several other buildings in the surrounding area, including the boiler house buildings in Ann Street, as well as properties in Simon Place and St Saviour’s Road. In addition, Andium has acquired the former Belmont Hotel.

A number of the buildings are listed, including the Brewery façade.

In January this year, Comprop announced plans for an estimated £19 million project to build a 600-space multi-storey car park and homes over the sites. Before that, the organisation had received permission to build a 30,000 sq ft supermarket.

Mike Porter, Andium’s operations director, said that subject to a feasibility study, and discussions with Planning over listed properties, the brewery site was now instead expected to deliver 150 affordable homes.

As the boiler house site already has planning approval for 15 homes, he added, Andium expected to complete those by the end of next year.

Before plans are submitted for the brewery site, Andium intends to consult local residents, the Parish of St Helier and the Infrastructure Department.