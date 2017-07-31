'I admit it was a stupid act', says driver caught using mobile phone

AN electrician who admitted holding a mobile phone while behind the wheel escaped a driving ban after telling the court that he would lose his job and was his family’s sole breadwinner.

Brian Copas (47), of Le Vieux Beaumont, St Peter, admitted committing the offence on L’Avenue de la Commune, St Peter, on 19 June. He was fined £300 and had his licence endorsed.

Centenier Richard Vibert said that a States police officer was parked near the Airport freight terminal at about 10 am when he saw a white Nissan drive past heading toward Les Quennevais.

The officer noticed that the driver was looking down at his phone and the court heard that the officer had an unobstructed view.

After being stopped by the police, Copas was asked why he was looking at the phone. He said: ‘I was just checking the time.’ The officer pointed out, however, that he was wearing a watch.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said that smart phones did so much more than just allow people to make calls and could distract them when driving.

Copas asked the court not to ban him and said: ‘If I lose my licence, I will lose my job and I am the sole provider for my family. I admit it was a stupid act.’

In sentencing, Mr Harris said: ‘You need to be aware that if you are stopped for this offence again and you come back to court, then you will lose your licence no matter what the effect on your job.’