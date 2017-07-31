Finalists chosen for Pride of Jersey Awards after record 22,000 votes

ALL of the finalists for this year’s Pride of Jersey awards have been chosen after a record 22,000 public votes were cast in just ten days.

From around 200 individuals or groups nominated over the summer, a shortlist of 36 has now been drawn up with the top three in each of the 12 categories going forward to the judging event next month.

Those categories – Ambassador, Volunteer/Fundraiser, Grandparent(s), Community Champion(s), Environmentalist(s), Jersey Angel, Teacher, Unsung Sporting Hero, Customer Service Employee, Child, Neighbour and Inspirational Leader – cover all aspects of Island life.

The very first awards in 2015 were held at Aviation Beauport, with all of the winners being taken on a surprise flight around the Channel Islands on a private jet. Last year’s awards were held in the grounds of Government House, and afterwards the winners were treated to a money-cannot-buy Pride of Jersey lunch – cooked by three of the Island’s top chefs – inside Government House, with the Lieutenant Governor and his wife.

This year’s event location is yet to be announced but promises to be just as special.

Speaking after the voting closed late on Friday evening, event organiser Carl Walker, deputy editor of the JEP, said: ‘We are thrilled that so many people in the community got involved with the nominating and voting this year. With the growth in popularity of social media, we have also seen lots of people – with connections to Jersey – cast votes from all around the globe. It is now the judges, who include last year’s winners, that have the difficult task of picking this year’s winners, ahead of the event on 17 September.’

Each of the finalists will be informed they have made it through to judging before the end of this week. Mr Walker added: ‘While we offer our commiserations to those who did not make it through this year, it must be said that each and every one of those nominated are already winners and we hope that they are all entered again next year as the voting in some categories was very close indeed.’