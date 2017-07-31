Drug importer spared prison

A 21-YEAR-OLD who attempted to smuggle 50 MDMA tablets into the Island by post has narrowly avoided jail.

Beau Samuel Le Coguiec admitted that a package sent from England containing the tablets had been meant for him and that he had intended to sell them for £20 per tablet.

Le Coguiec said that he had arranged for the tablets to be sent to him in partnership with a friend, whom he did not name during questioning.

He was arrested after Customs officials intercepted the package in February. The Royal Court heard on Friday that an inspection of his house revealed drug paraphernalia, £770 in cash and a silver pouch on which traces of cannabis were found, which he admitted had contained ten grams of the drug.

He also pleaded guilty to a further count of importing cannabis resin in April 2016.

Crown Advocate Matthew Maletroit, prosecuting, said that crimes of this kind would usually attract a jail sentence, but said that ‘with hesitation’ and after considering all the mitigation, Le Coguiec should be given a 312-hour community service order.

The court was told that Le Coguiec’s age, lack of previous convictions and support from his family meant that he should not be jailed.

Advocate Niall MacDonald, defending, said that he shared ‘broadly the same conclusions’ and did not challenge the proposed sentence. Le Coguiec was ordered to complete a total of 312 hours of community service.

Delivering the court’s sentence, Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith said: ‘You have come really close to going to prison. You have this opportunity. We hope that you take it.’

He also ordered the destruction of the drugs and ordered Le Coguiec to complete a 12-month probation order.

Jurats Mike Liston and Jane Ronge were sitting.