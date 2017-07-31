Drink-driver took mother's car without consent

A WOMAN who took her mother’s car without consent and refused to give a breath, blood or urine sample after being stopped by the police has been banned from driving for 20 months.

Callie Le Guillou (26), of Pomme d’Or Farm, was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for 12 months.

The court heard from Centenier Richard Vibert that she was stopped driving the Nissan car in St Peter’s Village by the honorary police, who suspected that she was breaching the 20 mph speed limit at about 10.50 pm on 27 May.

Le Guillou refused to take a breath test and accepted at the roadside that she would be arrested for failing to provide a sample. She also refused to take tests at police headquarters without giving any reason.

The court heard that when she was in a police cell, a smell of intoxicants was ‘evident’.

The following morning her mother made contact with police headquarters to say that she had not given her daughter permission to drive her car and the defendant was not insured.

By committing the offence Le Guillou was in breach of a community service order imposed when she was sentenced on 7 December last year for a drunken assault on a woman in town.

Advocate James Bell, defending, said that his client only had 20 hours of community service remaining from that last order. He added that the defendant regretted her error of judgment.

He said that Le Guillou had not intended to drive that evening. ‘Two taxis had been called. One took her friends but the one for her did not arrive,’ he explained.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris told Le Guillou that this incident and the one last year were ‘all alcohol related’.