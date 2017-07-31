All aboard the Beachbus

LIBERTYBUS has launched a new open-topped bus and route to take beach-goers out to some of best bays in the Island.

The company says that the goal of its ‘BeachBus’ is to make the idea of catching the bus a bit more fun over the school holidays.

The double-decker will be taking a new route, going exclusively to St Brelade’s and St Ouen’s bays, with the aim of encouraging Islanders, in particular students enjoying the summer holidays, to get down to the beach and enjoy the good weather.

The bus was on show at Liberation Station just before midday yesterday, enabling the public to hop on board and take a look.

LibertyBus marketing manager Jess Stanier said: ‘We are thrilled to be launching such a fun bus. The bus is only running to St Brelade’s Bay and St Ouen’s Bay, hence the name ‘BeachBus’.

The bus was revealed before a consultation meeting in which Islanders made suggestions about changes to the Libertybus timetable this winter.

The new service, which is in operation already, is expected to run until early October.