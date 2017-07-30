Primal Scream top bill at Reasons to be Cheerful

THOUSANDS of Islanders came together in Coronation Park on Saturday for this year's Reasons to be Cheerful music festival.

The sell-out event featured a variety of acts, including Primal Scream and numerous UK and Channel Island DJs, who performed across a number of stages.

Abi Ali, who organised the Gallery VIP area, said that it was the biggest festival yet and appealed to all musical tastes.

She said: 'It was a little bit wet at the start but we have still had a great response from the local community.

'We fully sold out this year and the whole festival area has become a lot bigger, there is so much more space.

'The great thing about Reasons is that you cannot categorise it, it caters for literally every style of music.'

Jersey's festival season continues next weekend with hundreds of Islanders set to descend on the Moulin de Lecq for the sixth annual Groove de Lecq.

And in September, Indie-rock band Two Door Cinema Club and a number of other acts are due to play at the first ever 'Weekender' event, being held at the Royal Jersey Showground.

Full picture spread of Reasons to be Cheerful in Monday's JEP.