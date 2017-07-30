On track for a spectacular Battle of Flowers

IT’S just under two weeks until hundreds of Islanders will stand along Victoria Avenue eager to see this year’s colourful floats in the annual Battle of Flowers parade.

And despite some groups facing a number of issues – including delays with harestails being delivered, having to move their building operation and battling the elements in sheds that are missing walls – everyone is confident that they will be ready for the off on 10 August.

This week, Miss Battle 2017, Evie Bertram, took a tour of the sheds where different groups are building their floats to see how entries for the carnival were taking shape.

Float themes this year include ‘Jungle VIP’, ‘Dia De Los Muertos’, ‘Under the Rainbow’, ‘Mario Kart’ and ‘Once Upon A Time’.

Residential care charity Les Amis is entering the parade for the first time and Miss Battle praised the group’s efforts. Their float is based on the organisation’s logo.

Last year’s winners of the Prix d’Excellence, St Clement, have been busy making various sea creatures out of harestails despite having to move locations this year, and only starting work on their float last week.

Mo Le Var, chairman of the Battle of Flowers board, said that ‘so much’ effort went into the event, but that it was important that it was modernised every year to attract even more visitors.

‘We have to be careful about the way we handle change, but I have suggested changing the event so it runs over a weekend, rather than on a Thursday and Friday. We have talked to all the people that would be affected by this and decided to keep it the same for this year – but watch this space'.

This year’s event is expected to cost £650,000, with sponsorship from Condor, who have agreed to ship in the spectators stands.

This year’s event is due to take place on Thursday 10 August and Friday 11 August. Tickets can be purchased at battleofflowers.com/tickets.